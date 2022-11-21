40°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Mississippi man locked disabled child in hot car to punish mom
Trending News
COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi man is under arrest on a felony child abuse charge after police say he purposefully locked a disabled child in a hot car to punish the girl's mother.
Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Windham was arrested last Thursday after witnesses said he walked away from a car with a girl inside. The Clarion-Ledger reports that the heat index was 90 degrees at the time.
The child, who is between 6 and 10, is disabled and wasn't able to free herself. She was stuck for 10 to 20 minutes before officers rescued her.
Assistant Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Windham had an altercation with the child's mother earlier in the day and locked the child in the car to punish her. It's unclear if Windham has a lawyer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning;...
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high...
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...