Missing 3-year-old believed to be in 'imminent danger'; boy's mother wanted for questioning

BASILE - Louisiana State Police says a missing toddler may be with his mother, who doesn't have legal custody of the boy, and he may be in "imminent danger."

State Police issued a missing/endangered child alert Wednesday afternoon for Ashton Michael Willis. He was last seen Sunday, May 9, on Second Street in Basile, Louisiana. Police said he was last seen with his non-custodial mother, 32-year-old Ashley Nicole Bang.

Ashton is a 3-year-old, bi-racial male with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He's about three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Bang, who also goes by Ashley Willis, is wanted for questioning in the boy's disappearance. She's a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She's about 5'2" and weighs about 115 pounds.

Bang may be driving a 1998 White Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Louisiana license plate 448EBW.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should immediately contact the Basile Police Department at 337-432-6625 or call 911.