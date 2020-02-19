56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Man with mental illness has been missing for months

Wednesday, February 19 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a man with a mental illness who hasn't been seen for several months.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Deonta Cable was last heard from in November. His last known location was around 4700 Airline Highway. He's about 5'9" and weighs roughly 160 pounds, the department said Wednesday.

Police say Cable suffers from a mental illness and has not had access to his medication. Investigators have not ruled out foul play in his disappearance at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000 or the missing persons division directly at 225-389-8617.

