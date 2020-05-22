Police: Man wielded machete in Louisiana road rage incident

90°
Friday, May 22 2020
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A man accused of brandishing a machete during a road rage incident has surrendered to authorities, police said.

Andrew Bollinger, 21, was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday, about a week after video of the alleged confrontation began circulating on social media, according to Lafayette police.

Officers were called to a roadway May 13 and a witness provided them with a video allegedly showing Bollinger exit his vehicle while holding what appeared to be machete, approach the passenger side of another car and yell and gesture at the driver, news outlets reported.

The victim did not engage with Bollinger, and he eventually got back in his car and drove off, police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

Bollinger saw the video posted to social media and surrendered at the police station Thursday, according to the department. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he brandished the weapon during the encounter, authorities said.

Police took the knife as evidence, Griffin said.

