Police: Man who installed toilet camera identified on video
WOBURN, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a man charged with hiding a camera in a Massachusetts hospital's employee bathroom could be clearly identified by video from the camera.
The first two videos from the hidden camera show 21-year-old Michael McDermott installing the camera and aiming it at a toilet in Burlington's Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. The Lowell Sun reports McDermott's hospital ID is clearly visible in the video.
Three female employees also appeared on camera. McDermott pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday to photographing an unsuspecting nude person and possession of a wiretapping device and was placed under house arrest.
The nursing student from Tewksbury at first denied knowing anything about the camera. Hospital security says he later admitted it and was fired.
He hasn't responded to a request for comment.
