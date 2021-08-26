Police: Man who found deceased woman's body arrested for unlawful disposal of remains

Royayers Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Shortly after police discovered the body of a deceased woman in a vehicle parked along Florida Boulevard, a Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly finding the woman dead and moving her body to the location where police found it.

According to officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, 42-year-old Royayers Jackson should have contacted authorities when he found the woman dead in his Bracewell Drive apartment on Saturday, August 21.

But, according to an affidavit, instead of going through the proper channels to remove her body from his home, Jackson allegedly took it upon himself to transfer her remains to the aforementioned vehicle and then park it along Florida Boulevard.

Police say video surveillance from a nearby business captured footage of Jackson parking the vehicle, and then wiping down the front driver's side with a rag before walking away from the automobile.

Authorities believe Jackson wiped down the front driver's side in an attempt to remove any evidence of his DNA and fingerprints.

After reviewing video surveillance of the incident, speaking with Jackson's family and with the 42-year-old himself, Baton Rouge Police arrested Jackson on charges of obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains.

Police add that, according to the coroner's report, the deceased woman tested positive for fentanyl, amphetamines, meth, THC, and opioids.