Police: Man walks into Alexander Avenue home, exchanges gunfire with resident

Derrick Smith

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Sunday morning shooting at a home on Alexander Avenue.

Police say they arrived on scene shortly after 7 a.m. to find 35-year-old Derrick Smith sitting on the ground outside of the home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say witnesses were inside of the home, including a person who was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

The other injured person had been shot in the legs, arm, and chest.

As both Smith and the injured person inside of the home were taken to an area hospital, investigators began looking into what happened.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the shooting told detectives she and the injured person had been home, sitting in the front room together, when Smith and a second intruder forced their way into the home and began firing a weapon.

She said the person she'd been sitting with pulled out their weapon and used it to defend them.

The two continued to exchange gunfire, injuring each other.

Police say when they spoke with Smith about the incident, he said he went to the residence on Alexander Avenue to 'possibly buy narcotics' and that 'when he went inside, unknown subjects began to shoot and he was shot.'

Investigators say the eyewitnesses account of the incident matched the evidence at the scene of the crime, indicating that Smith and his unidentified accomplice were at fault.

Smith was subsequently arrested for attempted first-degree murder and home invasion.

It is unknown if police captured Smith's unidentified accomplice.