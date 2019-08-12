93°
Police: Man urinated on passengers aboard JetBlue flight

3 years 11 months 9 hours ago Friday, September 11 2015 Sep 11, 2015 September 11, 2015 3:55 PM September 11, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

PORTLAND - An Oregon man is facing charges after authorities say he urinated on passengers on a flight from Anchorage to Portland, Oregon.

KOIN-TV reports 27-year-old Jeff Rubin was arrested early Friday after JetBlue Flight 47 arrived at Portland International Airport.

A police report says passengers and airline employees told officers Rubin had been sleeping for most of the flight. About 30 minutes before landing, he stood up and began urinating through the crack between the seats in front of him - onto the passengers sitting there.

The report says he lost his balance and fell backward, spraying urine on passengers, seats and luggage.

Rubin spent about five hours in jail. He faces charges of criminal mischief and offensive littering.

Rubin did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

