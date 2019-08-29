Police: Man tricked woman with dementia into withdrawing cash from her bank

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a man suspected of convincing a woman with Alzheimer's and dementia to pay him a large sum of money for work he didn't do.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the male subject allegedly told the woman he'd performed work on her home and wanted to be paid—which police say is not true.

Officials also said the man took the woman from her house to the bank so she could withdraw cash.

Police tell WBRZ the woman is safe and not in any danger. Authorities also specified that photos taken from the bank are too blurry to make out the license plate number on the suspect's truck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to contact police at (225) 665-5106.