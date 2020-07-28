78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man told to wear mask shoots at employees

5 hours 44 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2020 Jul 28, 2020 July 28, 2020 5:33 AM July 28, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said an enraged man shot at convenience store employees after they told him to put on a mask.

New Orleans police said the shooting happened Sunday night at Brother’s Mart on Bullard Avenue, news outlets reported.

Police said the employees asked the man to wear some type of face covering when he came into the store.

The man stormed out of the store and returned with a gun, firing multiple rounds at the employees, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

The man later fled in a black Buick sedan.

Police said they were looking for the man and have asked anyone with information to contact detectives.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days