Police: Man threatened to shoot up girlfriend's vehicle while she and her children were inside

George Smith Photo: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after his girlfriend accused him of stealing her gun and using it to threaten her and her children.

According to a report filed by officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, 33-year-old George Smith and his girlfriend began arguing while they were in her Alliquippa Street home, on Sunday.

Smith's girlfriend told police during their argument he threatened to "knock her teeth out of her mouth."

Authorities say after checking Smith's record, they found he had a history of domestic abuse arrests.

So, Smith's girlfriend said she took his threats seriously, and in hopes of protecting her children, she fled to a relative's home on Sherwood Street.

While she was at this home, police say Smith called and texted her more than once, continuing to threaten her.

In one message, police say Smith claimed to have stolen her gun and said he would use it to shoot up her vehicle while she and her children were inside.

On Tuesday, Police apprehended and arrested Smith on charges that included theft of a firearm, simple assault, communication of false info and planned arson.

As of Wednesday morning, Smith remains in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a $35,000 bond.