Police: Man swallows drugs to hide them from cops during traffic stop

Arthur Kinchen

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man arrested was arrested after ingesting drugs so the police wouldn't find them.

According to a police report on Monday afternoon, around 2:15 p.m. officers spotted 23-year-old Arthur Kinchen driving at a high rate of speed along North 48th Street in Baton Rouge.

Police say he broke several traffic laws and so they pulled him over.

But as the officers were approaching Kinchen's vehicle, they report that he took something out of his pants and placed it in his mouth.

The officers grabbed Kinchen and told him to put his hands behind his back and spit out what he had in his mouth, but Kinchen allegedly refused to comply until he'd swallowed the item(s).

Police say Kinchen told them he'd eaten a Percocet pill because he "didn't want to go to jail."

According to a police report, Kinchen is a known narcotics trafficker in that area and was carrying over $5,000 at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of schedule two drugs, obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer.

Police say Kinchen is also a convicted felon, as he was previously convicted of possession of cocaine.