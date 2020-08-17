Police: Man stole $400 worth of meat, seafood from Zachary store

ZACHARY - Police are looking for a man who stole about $420 worth of meats from a grocery store in East Baton Rouge.

The Zachary Police Department says the theft happened last week at a Rouses Market. Authorities said the man stole hundreds of dollars worth of meat including filet mignon, snow crab and ribeye steaks.

The police department shared a photo of the thief, who was seen leaving the store in a skull-themed mask and a "work-style uniform."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-654-9393.