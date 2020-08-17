87°
Police: Man stole $400 worth of meat, seafood from Zachary store
ZACHARY - Police are looking for a man who stole about $420 worth of meats from a grocery store in East Baton Rouge.
The Zachary Police Department says the theft happened last week at a Rouses Market. Authorities said the man stole hundreds of dollars worth of meat including filet mignon, snow crab and ribeye steaks.
The police department shared a photo of the thief, who was seen leaving the store in a skull-themed mask and a "work-style uniform."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-654-9393.
