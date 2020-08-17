87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man stole $400 worth of meat, seafood from Zachary store

1 hour 21 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 August 17, 2020 10:33 AM August 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Police are looking for a man who stole about $420 worth of meats from a grocery store in East Baton Rouge.

The Zachary Police Department says the theft happened last week at a Rouses Market. Authorities said the man stole hundreds of dollars worth of meat including filet mignon, snow crab and ribeye steaks.

The police department shared a photo of the thief, who was seen leaving the store in a skull-themed mask and a "work-style uniform."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-654-9393.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days