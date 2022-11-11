67°
Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
Police did not immediately identify any suspects or say whether anyone was facing charges.
No other details have been released as of Friday morning.
