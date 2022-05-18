Police: Man sought in city's 1st murder in almost 100 years

76°
5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, January 23 2017 Jan 23, 2017 January 23, 2017 8:03 PM January 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MONTPELIER, Vt. - A man has been shot dead in Vermont's capital in what police are calling the first murder there in almost 100 years.

State police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man on a murder charge in a fatal shooting in Montpelier early Sunday.

Police are seeking Jayveon Caballero in the death of Markus Austin, whose body was found in the parking lot of his Montpelier apartment complex. They say Caballero and Austin had been involved in an altercation outside a bar.

Caballero is from Barre and is believed to have boarded a bus headed to New York City.

Montpelier has about 7,500 residents and is the nation's smallest capital city. Police say the shooting death of Austin is the first murder there since the 1920s, when a woman shot her husband.

