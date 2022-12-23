Police: Man shot to death outside Rouses Market in New Orleans Friday afternoon

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store Friday afternoon.

New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find the victim dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Police have not yet released information about the victim or a possible suspect, according to the news outlet.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.