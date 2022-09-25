92°
Police: Man shot to death in neighborhood off Scenic Highway early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway early Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to the shooting on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
