Police: Man shot to death during domestic dispute Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed during what police called a "domestic incident" late Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Latrell Braxton, 33, was shot around 11 p.m. during the confrontation on Pembroke Avenue, a neighborhood that lies along Airline Highway.
No arrests have been made at this time. Police said they are still investigating whether the shooting was justified.
