53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man shot to death after forcing his way into Tigerland apartment

2 hours 39 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, March 19 2021 Mar 19, 2021 March 19, 2021 9:31 AM March 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say a Thursday (March 18) night shooting resulted in the death of a 25-year-old who is said to have forced his way into a Bob Pettit Boulevard apartment.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Morris Harvey Jr. was killed  around midnight at 1315 Bob Pettit Boulevard.

Police say Harvey forced his way into an area apartment and was shot multiple times.

Harvey died at the scene, police say.

According to authorities, the person who shot Harvey was detained for questioning along with several other witnesses.

An investigation into Harvey's death remains ongoing, police say.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days