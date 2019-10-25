71°
Police: Man shot 15 times walks into emergency room

3 hours 22 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 October 25, 2019 1:51 PM October 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man who was shot 15 times walked into a hospital emergency room and is expected to survive.

The shooting unfolded early Friday in the city's Kensington section.

Police found 23 spent shell casings on the scene, but no victim. That's when word came about a gunshot victim at a hospital.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the 27-year-old is in critical condition, but is expected to survive. Small says it's "pretty miraculous."
His name has not been released.

Authorities are checking surveillance video for possible clues.

No arrests have been made.

