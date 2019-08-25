Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man shoots worshipper during church service robbery
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man walked into a South Carolina church demanding money during an early Sunday service and shot one worshipper.
Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church Pastor Henry Alfaro said the lights were dim and people were praying when the man waved his gun and demanded money around 6:15 a.m.
Alfaro told WLTX-TV the man fired in the air, then shot a church member before his gun appeared to stop working and he ran from the church in the Columbia suburb of Forest Acres.
Alfaro says the wounded man had surgery and remains in the hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.
Forest Acres Police say the man got into a car and drove off. He hasn't been identified.
It wasn't immediately clear how many people were at the service.
