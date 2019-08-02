Police: Man's body found in empty parking lot in Gonzales

GONZALES - Police say a body was found Friday afternoon in an empty parking lot in Ascension Parish.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, officers were called to the scene around lunch time just north of North Willow Street, where an unidentified male was found dead.

The body was transported to the coroner's office.

Police say the male's identification is still unknown, as well as his cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

The incident remains under investigation.