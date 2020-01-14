Police: Man leaves 4-year-old alone in car during a drug deal

BATON ROUGE - Detectives made an arrest Monday afternoon following complaints of residential drug trafficking.

The Baton Rouge City Police Narcotics Division set up surveillance in the area of Bateman Circle, finding 42-year-old Eddie Lee Whaley entering and exiting the home where the alleged drug deal happened. Whaley was also seen on video leaving a 4-year-old child alone inside of the vehicle during the meet-up.

According to the police report, a traffic stop was made upon Whaley leaving the residence and the detective immediately noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

The detective also noticed a small plastic bag in Whaley's hand, later found to be Marijuana and a quantity of crack cocaine was found in his sock.

Detectives say that Whaley admitted to purchasing the narcotics from the residence. He also told officers he had recently won a $20,000 lottery scratch-off and was trying to get his life together.

Whaley was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, the illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years old, contributing to the endangerment of a minor and an expired license. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.