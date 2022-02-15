56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man kidnapped woman after deadly shooting, killed himself following lengthy chase

1 hour 36 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, February 15 2022 Feb 15, 2022 February 15, 2022 8:02 AM February 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - Police are investigating a murder-suicide in southwest Louisiana that involved a kidnapping and a high-speed chase.

KATC reports officers first began investigating the situation Friday night in Lake Charles after 43-year-old Cory Kerlegan was found dead inside a vehicle on E LaGrange Street.

The vehicle where Kerlegan's body was found belonged to a woman who knew the suspected shooter, 43-year-old Malcolm Fontenot. After the shooting, police said Fontenot kidnapped the woman at gunpoint and fled the scene in another vehicle.

Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies spotted that vehicle a short while later, and a chase ensued when Fontenot ran a red light and refused to stop for law enforcement.

At some point in the pursuit, officials said the woman jumped from the vehicle to escape. She was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

Officers continued to pursue Fontenot, eventually deploying spike strips to force the vehicle to stop. A SWAT team responded to the scene and soon found Fontenot hunched over in the driver's seat, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lake Charles police said the investigation is ongoing.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days