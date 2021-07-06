Police: Man injured in shooting Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man was shot sometime before 4 a.m. and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say after the man was shot he went to a different location, which police identified as near 22nd Street and Florida Boulevard. It was from this secondary location that the victim notified authorities of his injuries.

At this time, additional details related to the shooting are scarce.

This article will be updated should authorities provide further information.