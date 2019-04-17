Police: Man in 'MAGA' hat attacked, two arrested

Photo: Jovan Crawford and Scott Duncan Roberson/ Montgomery County Police Department

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Two men have been arrested for allegedly harassing and robbing a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

According to a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland, 27-year-old Jovan Crawford and 25-year-old Scott Duncan Roberson were arrested for an incident that happened on April 13.

Authorities say the suspects allegedly approached the victim and began harassing him about his MAGA hat. Police said the victim told Crawford and Roberson he was "entitled to his own views" and kept walking.

At that point, the men began hitting the victim until he fell to the ground. Once on the ground, he was robbed of his belongings.

After the attack, the suspects fled the scene. Crawford and Roberson were later spotted by officers. Authorities say the suspects attempted to hide among a group of children playing basketball.

The men were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted theft, and second-degree assault. Crawford is also facing a charge of malicious destruction of property.