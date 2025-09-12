Police: Man fresh out of jail steals Baton Rouge car, arrested in Slidell while driving to Mississippi

SLIDELL — A Mississippi man fresh out of jail in Baton Rouge was arrested less than a day later after he allegedly stole a car and drove it to Slidell, officials said.

According to Slidell Police, David Callihan was released from jail in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. Callihan, originally from Petal, Mississippi, did not have a car to get back to the state, so he went to a used car lot claiming to have $5,600 in cash, saying he was ready to buy a used Honda Accord, police added.

Callihan then took the car for a test drive with an employee, stopping to fill up the gas tank before hitting the road.

"When the employee went to pump the fuel, Callahan hit the gas and took off," Slidell authorities added.

The car was later found in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Northshore Boulevard in Slidell. When Callihan walked out to the stolen car, he was arrested by Slidell Police, officials said.