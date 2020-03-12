77°
Police: Man found shot to death inside his home near Staring Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man was found shot to death inside his Baton Rouge home Thursday.
The shooting was reported shortly before 1 o'clock on Castle Kirk Drive. The neighborhood lies just off Staring Lane between Highland and Perkins Road.
Police say the victim, 52-year-old Sullivan Lane Jr., was found inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds.
No other details about the shooting are available at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
