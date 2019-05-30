87°
Police: Man found in trunk of car sent to auto auction

2 hours 17 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 May 30, 2019 2:23 PM May 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Penn Live
MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) - Police say a man was found in the trunk of a car that arrived for sale at a Pennsylvania auto auction.
  
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen said the man is being treated at a hospital and is expected to be released. He isn't identifying the man or the nature of any injuries.
  
Workers processing the vehicle found the man Thursday at the Manheim Auto Auction facility, about 90 miles (130 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.
  
Darren Leeds tells LNP newspaper he opened the trunk of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat to photograph it, "and there was a guy in there."
  
Leeds says he ran to get water for the man, who he says wasn't moving much.
  
Police are investigating.

