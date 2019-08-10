85°
Police: Man found dead at empty lot in Gonzales died of natural causes
GONZALES - Police say a man who was found in an empty lot in Ascension Parish last week died of natural causes.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, officers found the body just north of North Willow Street on Aug. 2.
Police released the results of the autopsy Wednesday, saying that he was deemed to have died of natural causes. Further details surrounding his death have not been released at this time.
The deceased was not identified by authorities.
