Police: Man found dead after gunfire off Cedarcrest may be tied to 'drug activity'

BATON ROUGE - Police said the fifth killing since Saturday in the city may be tied to drugs after a man was found shot dead on Crestwood Street, off Cedarcrest Tuesday morning.

Jermiquec Going, 25, was the victim, police said. He was found in a yard of a home on Crestwood; He'd been shot multiple times.

Police respond to reports of Going being found dead in the yard around 7:11 Tuesday morning. Police had also been called Monday night to reports of someone hearing gunfire, but did not find anything, a witness told WBRZ at the scene.

There was no known suspect as of Tuesday afternoon but police said in a news release that "this shooting might have occurred during some type of drug activity."

Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

It's the fifth homicide reported in Baton Rouge since Saturday, which kicked off a violent weekend that left four people dead in separate killings.