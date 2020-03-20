Police: Man fatally shot by officers pointed gun at them

66°
Friday, March 20 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

IOTA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man was fatally shot by police after pointing a gun at himself, then at the officers.

A State Police press release says 61-year-old Harold Spencer was shot by Iota police Wednesday night.

Iota officers went to a home in response to a criminal trespassing complaint where they found Spencer with a gun, sitting in a truck in the driveway. Officers say Spencer pointed the gun at himself, then pointed it at them.

Spencer was shot by at least one officer.

He was hospitalized and later pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

Details surrounding the incident weren’t immediately released.

