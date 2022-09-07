Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man driving around Memphis shooting at people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, warned residents to shelter in place as a man drives around the city shooting at people on Wednesday night.
Memphis police said a 19-year-old man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for multiple shootings in the city. Police said he later switched vehicles to a grey SUV.
It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed. Police said he was still at large and he was recording his actions on Facebook.
The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which in about 4 miles away from the university, advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.
“If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” Memphis police said on Twitter.
Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph told WMC-TV that police did not know of a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information was asked to call 911.
Memphis recently has been shaken by several shootings in recent weeks, including the killing of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the slaying of an activist during an argument over money, and the killing of a woman who was abducted while she was on a pre-dawn run.
