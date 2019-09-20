86°
Police: Man dies from 'complications' weeks after being shot in ankle
BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital more than three weeks after he suffered what was thought to be a non-fatal gunshot to his leg.
Baton Rouge Police confirmed Friday that 36-year-old Melvin Smith of DeQuincy died after being taken to the hospital Tuesday over "complications" tied to the Aug. 27 shooting, for which he had already been treated. He died later that same day.
Police say Smith was shot along Bard Avenue, but could say little about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Investigators are now considering the case a homicide are seeking more information. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-389-4869.
