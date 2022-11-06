69°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man breaks into evidence undetected, takes back bike
Provo police say a man broke into the department’s evidence room undetected and took back his bike.
Deseret News reported Thursday that the burglary went unnoticed until the person who originally was found with the bike was arrested again and told officers David Elwin Snow was bragging that he “pulled off the crime of the century.”
The 37-year-old Snow and his brother had gone to the department on Dec. 18 to retrieve the bike, but since they never reported it stolen they had a hard time verifying it was Snow’s bike. Police accuse Snow of stealing it that same night after seeing where it was being stored.
The bike was found Wednesday at Snow’s grandmother’s house.
Trending News
Police Sgt. Nisha King said such a heist has never happened at the department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off...
-
Police looking to question more family members before making arrest in infant...
-
LSU asking fans to carpool for Bama game, fears morning storms could...
-
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
-
Infant died from apparent fentanyl overdose
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0