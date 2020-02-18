Police: Man beat adult special needs son to death, cleaned up home before officers arrived

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking to arrest a 77-year-old man who allegedly beat his mentally handicapped son to death.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers found Derrick Christophe, 40, dead at the Shelley Street home Friday night after receiving a call from a lawyer representing Christophe's father, Ellsworth Hull. Hull had told his lawyer he'd gotten into a fight with his son.

Police found Christophe dead, seated in a bath tub without any clothing. Investigators noticed cuts and bruises across Christophe's head and the rest of his body. A police report said it appeared he'd been dead for about 12 hours.

No blood was found on the victim's body, but an officer did note some spots of blood on the floor of the living room, bathroom and hallway. Investigators noticed no sign of a struggle but did find empty bleach bottles around the house. The report said it appeared the home had been cleaned prior to the officers' arrival.

A broken mop handle was also found atop a refrigerator, and a broken metal broom handle was in the trash. Hull admitted that he had struck his son with the wooden handle and "may have" hit him in the head with the metal handle.

Hull told investigators he struck Christophe in retaliation after his son grabbed him. He added that they had gotten into a similar fight about a week ago, but his son wasn't "coming to" like he normally would.

After Christophe lost consciousness, Hull says he placed him in the tub and changed the bath water while he tried to figure out what he should do.

On Monday, an autopsy determined that Christophe died of internal bleeding in the arm and back due to blunt force injuries. Authorities signed a warrant the next day for Hull's arrest on second-degree murder charges.

He has not been arrested at this time.