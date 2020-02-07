Police: Man arrested following gunfight at Blount Road apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say an argument about money got out of hand and turned into a gunfight at a Blount Road apartment complex.

According to a police report, the incident occurred Thursday, Feb. 6 when 18-year-old Robert Sanford went to Scotland Square Apartments and got into an argument with an unidentified individual.

Police say they arrived on scene after the alleged gunfight and discovered several parked vehicles and area apartments riddled with bullet holes.

The police report goes on to say witnesses spoke with authorities about the incident, saying they heard Sanford arguing with someone in the parking lot about money. They said the disagreement intensified when Sanford produced a gun and began firing at the unidentified victim.

The victim allegedly reacted by running behind a parked vehicle and using a weapon to return fire.

Police say witnesses identified Sanford as the initial gunman in a six-person photographic lineup.

Shortly after this, police located Sanford and arrested him on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and criminal damage to property.