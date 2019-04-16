68°
Police: Man arrested after driving motorcycle into store
NEW IBERIA - Officers with the New Iberia Police Department arrested a man who drove a motorcycle into a Walmart.
A witness at the scene said the man claimed to have an explosive device on his motorcycle, according to KATC. The unidentified man allegedly drove the bike from the front of the store to the back of the building multiple times, nearly hitting customers.
"The people working here were afraid," a shopper told KATC. "They didn’t know what he was going to do. Some of them thought he might have a gun.”
The man was taken into custody and was sent to a hospital for a mental evaluation, according to law enforcement.
