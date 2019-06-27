90°
Police: Man abandoned stolen car on I-10, caused fiery crash at Bonnet Carre Spillway

1 hour 47 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

LAPLACE - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to the fiery crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police say an abandoned car that was left on the bridge had been reported stolen in Kenner. Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Antoine Reid.

Law enforcement closed the westbound lanes but had the roadway back open around 7:30 a.m. after clearing the scene.

Authorities say an oncoming car hit the abandoned vehicle and then a third vehicle. Two of the three cars involved caught fire. 

No one was seriously hurt.

