Police make arrest in killing of Louisiana postal worker

4 hours 9 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 June 23, 2019 1:09 PM June 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police in northern Louisiana said a man has been arrested for shooting and killing a postal worker.
  
Shreveport police said Saturday that 32-year-old Michael Gentry is being held in the city jail on one count of second degree murder.
  
Bond was set at $250,000.
  
Investigators believe Gentry shot 52-year-old Antonio Williams as he was bringing mail to the home.
  
Investigators said there does not appear to have been a dispute between the two men prior to the shooting.
  
Williams was shot in his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died a short time later.
  
Shreveport police said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the FBI; and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in the investigation.
