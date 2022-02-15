Police make arrest in deadly armed robbery off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man Monday connected to a murder in early February that likely stemmed from a robbery.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 29-year-old Leroy Molden was booked for the murder of 27-year-old Alvonta Pointer.

Pointer was found shot to death Feb. 4 in his home on Huron Street, just off Plank Road.

Molden was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon.