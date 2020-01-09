69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police make arrest after string of cell phone store robberies

Thursday, January 09 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of robbing multiple cell phone stores. 

BRPD say Forrest Hardy for robbed a Metro PCS at gun point on Wednesday around 7 p.m. He allegedly stole two cell phones and approximately $1,075 from the store. 

Detectives tracked down a SUV used in a previous armed robbery of a Boost Mobile that led to Hardy's arrest on West Roosevelt Street.

When police pulled the suspect over Hardy matched the description the Metro PCS clerk gave authorities. 

Hardy is booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a armed robbery charge.    

