Police: 'Love triangle' to blame for overnight shooting in Baker

BAKER- Authorities say jealousy may have caused a shooting that left one person hurt at an apartment early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Barrington Drive, near Groom Road. Police Chief Carl Dunn said the altercation began when a man showed up at his ex's apartment.

"We have what appears to be a love triangle going on. Gentleman came to a residence unannounced," Dunn said.

Police said the man had gone to retrieve some jewelry from his ex, but an argument broke out once he learned her new "gentleman friend" was there. The chief says the man armed himself with a gun and shot the aggressor in the leg.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say two are possible.