78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 'Love triangle' to blame for overnight shooting in Baker
BAKER- Authorities say jealousy may have caused a shooting that left one person hurt at an apartment early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Barrington Drive, near Groom Road. Police Chief Carl Dunn said the altercation began when a man showed up at his ex's apartment.
"We have what appears to be a love triangle going on. Gentleman came to a residence unannounced," Dunn said.
Police said the man had gone to retrieve some jewelry from his ex, but an argument broke out once he learned her new "gentleman friend" was there. The chief says the man armed himself with a gun and shot the aggressor in the leg.
No arrests have been made at this time, but police say two are possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police say over $500k in jewels stolen in Jared heist last month
-
Garbage collector holds up middle finger toward disgruntled customer
-
Parents vent charter school frustrations after many students retained
-
'The water has gone down drastically;' Residents in Pierre Part breathing sighs...
-
Magpie Cafe downtown location to close this week
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field