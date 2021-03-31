Latest Weather Blog
Police: Louisiana officers shoot, kill armed man
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in Louisiana say officers have shot and killed a man who was suicidal and fired at one of them.
New Orleans police Superintendent Michael Harrison tells news outlets that an officer was shot at on Friday night while responding to "what we believe was an attempted suicide." The officer was struck twice in his protective vest.
Harrison says that officer and three others then shot the man several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities say the targeted officer was later treated for bruising and released.
Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved. The department's Public Integrity Bureau is investigating.
Authorities say the shooting may have been recorded by multiple body cameras. The involved officers have been reassigned pending the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Majority' of COVID restrictions eased, including for bars and restaurants; See latest...
-
Former SU band director sentenced to federal prison, must pay back nearly...
-
Officials concerned over long-term effects of virtual learning
-
DA drops hundreds of drug charges due to BRPD corruption
-
LSU head football Coach Ed Orgeron answers to sexual assault allegations made...
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community