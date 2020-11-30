52°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Louisiana man killed by officers returning fire
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana said officers shot and killed a man with a gun who fired at them first.
Houma police responded to a report of shots fired at around 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man walking in the street with a gun, an agency spokesman told news outlets.
Officers along with deputies from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office tried to talk to the man, but he fired his weapon at them and officers returned fire, authorities said. Cory Donell Truxillo, 43, was taken to a hospital where he died.
Louisiana State Police said it would investigate. State Police did not provide any additional details, but said no officers or deputies were wounded.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed in Iberville Parish train collision
-
Police identify victim of Huron Street shooting
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Health experts warn against winter habits that may lead to transmission of...
-
Park Elementary students return to in class learning after recent spike in...
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...