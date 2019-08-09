88°
Police looking person who 'dropped' ankle monitor in Louisiana Chick-fil-A

2 hours 58 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 August 09, 2019 5:15 PM August 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

SLIDELL - Police are looking for a criminal who flew the coop after dumping their ankle monitor in a Chick-fil-A restroom.

The device was discovered Friday at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Slidell. Police said they're holding onto the "lost property" until they track down the person who left it behind. 

Anyone who knows the individual missing their ankle bracelet is asked to contact Slidell Police.

