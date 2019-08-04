Police looking for vehicle and driver that ran over a gate entry card reader at Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking for a vehicle and driver that ran over a gate entry card reader and fled at a Baton Rouge business.

On July 31st at approximately 3:43 p.m., what appears to be a black Toyota FJ Cruiser with a white top ran over a gate entry card reader then continued to drive away without contacting the facility owner nor law enforcement. The vehicle would possibly have minor damage to the front bumper area.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5009. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225)-344-STOP or (225-344-7867).