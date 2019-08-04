90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for vehicle and driver that ran over a gate entry card reader at Baton Rouge business

4 hours 7 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 August 04, 2019 11:28 AM August 04, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking for a vehicle and driver that ran over a gate entry card reader and fled at a Baton Rouge business.

On July 31st at approximately 3:43 p.m., what appears to be a black Toyota FJ Cruiser with a white top ran over a gate entry card reader then continued to drive away without contacting the facility owner nor law enforcement. The vehicle would possibly have minor damage to the front bumper area.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5009. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225)-344-STOP or (225-344-7867).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days