Police looking for two men who robbed convenience store early Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for two people who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday. 

According to photos shared by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbers wrapped t-shirts on their heads as a disguise when they robbed a convenience store on Plank Road. Pictures show the robbers near a shelf full of cigarettes, which are normally kept behind the register, but they did not specify what was taken.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call (225) 344-7867. 

